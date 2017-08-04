Bridge work scheduled for U.S. 231 near Jasper

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces bridge work for U.S. 231 near Jasper beginning on or around Monday Aug. 7.

Depending upon weather conditions, contractors will begin restricting the southbound lane of the U.S. 231 Bridge spanning Hunley Creek. Workers will perform a bridge deck overlay at this location. Restrictions will be in place around the clock with traffic being controlled by temporary signals. This is a continuation of a contract currently in operation to resurface a bridge about a mile north of this location.

Wide loads over 13 feet should find an alternate route. Work is expected to last until mid-October. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Courtesy Indiana Department of Transportation