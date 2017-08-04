House destroyed in Posey Co. fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Posey County.

The fire broke out around 4 o'clock Friday morning at a house off State Road 68 and Byes Road, near Poseyville.

We don't know if anyone lived here. Photographer @kdunk98 says when he arrived there were no cars in the driveway. pic.twitter.com/j7xTEfKetm — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) August 4, 2017

At least three fire departments responded to the fire and dispatchers tell us State Road 68 is currently shut down.

Lauren Artino is at the scene and we'll keep you updated.

The entire structure is gone. It looks like an old house. Waiting on more info from Fire Chief. pic.twitter.com/3AMBp5om8f — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) August 4, 2017

