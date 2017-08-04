House destroyed in Posey Co. fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Breaking

House destroyed in Posey Co. fire

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Posey County.

The fire broke out around 4 o'clock Friday morning at a house off State Road 68 and Byes Road, near Poseyville.

At least three fire departments responded to the fire and dispatchers tell us State Road 68 is currently shut down.

Lauren Artino is at the scene and we'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly