Watch now on Sunrise: Temperatures are cooling down, early morning fire in Posey County, and cell phone policies in schools

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

A cold front will sweep in autumn like weather that would be suited for the fall festival. Showers will end early with clearing skies as temps settle in the mid to upper 70's. Clear and much cooler tonight as temps plunge into the mid to upper 50's. The first weekend in August will feature below normal temps and low humidity. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as high reach the upper 70's on Saturday. Clouds will increase on Sunday with scattered thunderstorms as high temps settle in the lower 80's.

We're heading to a fire in Posey County, hear more details on 14 News Sunrise.

Our reporter, Hillary Simon, talked to several school districts about their cell phone policy. She'll join us live with what she found.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.