Watch now on Sunrise: Temperatures are cooling down, early morning fire in Posey County, and cell phone policies in schools

The fire broke out around 4 o'clock Friday morning at a home off State Road 68 and Byes Road, near Poseyville.More >>
A contractor working in Henderson found a mortar at a vacant home and called for help.More >>
People in Vanderburgh County got their yearly opportunity to say which roads they think need immediate attention.More >>
And they're off! At Ellis Park, practice for the annual wiener dog races got underway.More >>
We have an update on the newly proposed wheel tax in one Warrick County town.More >>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
