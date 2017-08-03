Otters finale against Cornbelters suspended

The third game of the series between the Evansville Otters and the Normal Cornbelters was suspended due to rain on Thursday.

Normal had taken a 3-0 lead in the first inning before a heavy downpour forced the game to be suspended.

The Otters and Cornbelters will resume the game when Normal visits Bosse Field on Aug. 22.

The contest will resume at 5:35 p.m. with the originally scheduled game beginning 30 minutes after the conclusion.

Evansville will return to action tomorrow night with a three game series against the River City Rascals.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Car Shield Field.

Fans can listen on 91.5 WUEV with Lucas Corley providing play-by-play coverage.

Evansville returns home to Bosse Field on Aug. 8 to open a series against the Florence Freedom, the first game of a six-game homestand.

Courtesy: Evv. Otters