Vanderburgh County annual road hearing recap

People in Vanderburgh County got their yearly opportunity to say which roads they think need immediate attention.

The annual road hearing happened Thursday evening at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center on Lynch Road.

Residents who attended learned the county will receive millions a year to spend on roadwork in the next several months.

This comes after Indiana state lawmakers passed the gas tax increase this Spring.

We're told revenue from the gas tax will allow the county to do more work, especially paving over potholes and widening county roads in the future.

Those were the biggest concerns from residents who came to the meeting.

But for now, people who live out in the county will have to wait to see any changes before the county starts receiving more funds from the gas tax revenue.

"We always have more road repair needs than we have funds so it gets to be a matter of trying to prioritize where you can get the most bang for your buck, and the condition of the roads - what is the worst and where do we proceed," said County Engineer John Stoll.

Dozens of north side neighborhoods are on the list to get re-paved this year.

In this story's image, you can see a list of the areas in the running to receive work in 2017.

County officials say right now, there's around $640,000 in the pocket for Vanderburgh County Highway Resurfacing Projects. But, it's estimated that it'll take almost $1.6 million to complete.

