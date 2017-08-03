City council votes to reduce proposed wheel tax

We have an update on the newly proposed wheel tax in one Warrick County town.

The city council voted to reduce the proposed tax in the hopes it would pass.

The $25 tax per car dropped to $20. The $15 motorcycle tax dropped too.

The tax affects nearly 7,000 drivers living inside city limits.

We're told the revenues would be used to upgrade the city's sidewalks.

