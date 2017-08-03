City council votes to reduce proposed wheel tax

And they're off! At Ellis Park, practice for the annual wiener dog races got underway.More >>
We have an update on the newly proposed wheel tax in one Warrick County town.More >>
Warrick County will soon have its first ever municipal golf course.More >>
Dawson Springs, Kentucky Mayor Jenny Sewell calls the solar eclipse on August 21 "the event of a lifetime."More >>
Morton's Gap, Kentucky was hoping to have a full-time police officer by now.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
