Council approves purchase of Quail Crossing

Warrick County will soon have its first ever municipal golf course.

Boonville City Council approved the bond issue to purchase Quail Crossing Golf Club west of town.

Councilman David Talley told 14 News the clubhouse alone is worth $750,000, and they have a tentative agreement to buy the entire property for $600,000.

Boonville also plans to annex the course as well as a subdivision on the north side.

Talley said it's all an effort to square up city boundaries and increase the tax base.

