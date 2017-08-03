Study explores city of Princeton and Patoka Township merger

Patoka Township and the city of Princeton could soon merge.

A study is in the works on the possibility and the issue could go on the ballot in November of 2018.

Princeton Mayor Brad Schmitt said the Princeton Common Council and the Patoka Township Advisory Board have to approve it before it could move on to a vote.

Schmitt explained if it does move onto a vote, Princeton and Patoka township voters would have to sign off on this for it to become a reality.

He said if people vote in favor of the merger, there would be a Patoka Township district and a Princeton district under the umbrella of the city of Princeton.

We're told if the merger happens, there would be a combined council that would give Patoka Township representation.

Schmitt said this would mean a big tax decrease for all residents, but Toyota's property taxes would actually increase before going back down.

In a statement, Toyota said the merger would have a negative impact on the growth of Toyota, its suppliers, and vendors.

Toyota's Karen Johnston explained the tax increase will make Toyota less competitive.

However, she said they will still respect the process and continue to support projects in Gibson County.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity that we have here in the city of Princeton and Patoka Township because what we're eventually going to roll out to the citizens is something that I think is going to be extremely beneficial," said Schmitt.

He said there will be meetings to discuss this in more depth with city and township officials as early as next week.

