Funeral arrangements set for Amber Herron

A judge finds probable cause against an Evansville man charged in connection to the death of his wife. 37-year-old Charles Herron is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Amber Herron on Tuesday.

“It's real, he did it, he did it,” Amber's stepmother Anita Adams said.

Amber Herron's family told 14 News they are numb as they prepare for their final goodbyes.

“We've got a child to bury, and we've got a mom and dad who are at a loss,” Adams added.

Amber was killed in the driveway of her home Tuesday sitting in a car with her husband, Charles Herron.

“We know she's in Heaven – I mean, Jesus got an angle with Amber.”

Police paperwork said the couple was in a "heated argument." That's when Charles pulled a gun. Amber was shot once in the head.

“She gave her heart to everybody – she just wanted to love and be loved.”

The affidavit claims Charles then went inside and took a nap. He said he was exhausted from smoking meth three or four times earlier in the day.

“Why? Why Charles? Why do this to someone who loved you so much and I would tell him I love him still. I don't understand. I will probably never understand," Adams continued.

Herron also told police they would find bruises on Amber because he struck her in the head before the murder.

“Amber was one of the sweetest and kindest women you would ever meet,” Adams recalled.

The family is asking for financial help through a GoFundMe page.

“We're going to miss her. We really miss her already.”

Amber's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday morning at Boone funeral home.

Charles is due back court the following morning.

