IN town enforcing Abandoned Vehicle Law

The state of Indiana already has an abandoned vehicle law, now the Town of Chandler is enforcing it.

"It's a vehicle that has sat for over 20 days, doesn't have a license on it, doesn't have an up to date plate, doesn't have insurance on it, is inoperable," Chief of Police Robert L. Irvin said.

Recently authorities have been alerting residents they have 20 days to get rid of vehicles that match those qualifications.

"There have been several complaints from people around town about how their property looks because the person next to them would have so many cars junked up and sitting around their properties; that's what got it started and that's why we are going to try and enforce it to clean up the town," Irvin said.

Beginning August 15, when police spot an abandoned vehicle they will immediately place a tag on your car.

After that, the owner has 72 hours to take care of it. If nothing happens, the police department can then request the car be towed and within 30 days, the towing service or the storage yard can then dispose of the vehicle.

If the vehicle is on an interstate highway, it will be removed after 24 hours, and the owner will have to cover all the costs associated with moving it unless they do it themselves within 24 hours.

If you have any questions, contact the Chandler Police Department at 812-925-6898.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.