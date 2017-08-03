Hopkins Co. School students get free breakfast, lunches this school year

Hopkins Co. Schools say 53 percent of their families get some kind of family assistance, which is well above the 40 percent federal threshold to qualify.

The last week of summer is wrapping up for Eric Groves' two sons. This year, lunches won't be part of his back to school spending plans, even though he can afford them. Groves said this program will benefit families not as fortunate as his.

"People that have three, four, five, and six kids, and it's a struggle for single parents," Gloves told 14 News. "It gives every kid the availability to go to school and not have to worry if they can't afford this or they can't do that."Groves said.

School officials said when every child gets a free meal, it takes social hierarchy out of the classroom,

"Being in this program, it takes away the stigma away too of retire being a free reduced or a paid status," said Mike Dodridge, Hopkins County Director of Child Nutrition.

And it can keep their students focused on their studies and not their stomachs.

"For some students, this may be the only meals that they receive at all," Dodridge said.

School district officials said they pay for the meals then get reimbursed by the federal government.

"Last year, with our participation, we served over 100,000 meals and lunches than we did the previous year," Dodridge said.

Parents don't need to fill out paperwork for their child to eat. The district handles it for them.

