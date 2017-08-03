Contractor finds mortar in vacant Henderson home

A contractor working in Henderson found a mortar at a vacant home and called for help.

That mortar was found at a home in the 1600 block of March Lane. That's in the Happy Acres subdivision.

The biggest question right now is: is the thing live? That's what authorities want to find out.

Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady told 14 News specialists from Crane Naval Depot in Indiana were called around 3:30 p.m. to come down and collect it.

We're told a contractor found the mortar in an outbuilding. There is no word on what it was doing or how it got there.

The sheriff said he's guessing it is not live or he believes he would have heard about it.

It's a story we're following.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.