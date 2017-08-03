Nearly $2 million in roadwork improvements approved

Nearly $2 million worth of improvements are coming to an Evansville street near you.

The Board of Public works awarded two projects to repair both concrete and asphalt roads like Maryland and Mount Auburn.

The two projects total just over $1.8 million and will be funded through state money as part of the Local Option Income Tax the city received last year.

Both projects should start sometime this month.

