Nearly $2 million in roadwork improvements approved

The state of Indiana already has an abandoned vehicle law, now the Town of Chandler is enforcing it.More >>
The state of Indiana already has an abandoned vehicle law, now the Town of Chandler is enforcing it.More >>
A contractor working in Henderson found a mortar at a vacant home and called for help.More >>
A contractor working in Henderson found a mortar at a vacant home and called for help.More >>
Nearly $2 million worth of improvements are coming to an Evansville street near you.More >>
Nearly $2 million worth of improvements are coming to an Evansville street near you.More >>
Give a hand, Pay it forward. That's the message around town right now in Owensboro.More >>
Give a hand, Pay it forward. That's the message around town right now in Owensboro.More >>
Entertainment coordinator Gary Schnell said there will be eight new headliners and different bands playing every evening.More >>
Entertainment coordinator Gary Schnell said there will be eight new headliners and different bands playing every evening.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Two people have been charged with child endangering after city workers spotted 5 children in the cargo area of a U-Haul, police said.More >>
Two people have been charged with child endangering after city workers spotted 5 children in the cargo area of a U-Haul, police said.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Someone saw him near a liquor store early Wednesday wearing just a diaper and quickly called 911.More >>
Someone saw him near a liquor store early Wednesday wearing just a diaper and quickly called 911.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>