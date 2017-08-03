ESPN's College Gameday headed to Bloomington

ESPN's College GameDay Built by the Home Depot will broadcast live from inside Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6-8 p.m. ET, leading into Indiana's season opener against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The Hoosiers will open a campaign against the Buckeyes for the fifth time (1938, 1952-54) and for the first time in Bloomington. IU last started the year against a Big Ten foe in 1982, a 30-0 whitewashing of Northwestern on Sept. 11.

Indiana will host the fourth Thursday night game in Memorial Stadium history: Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 3, 2009 (W, 19-13); Towson on Sept. 2, 2010 (W, 51-17) and Indiana State on Aug. 29, 2013 (W, 73-35). The Hoosiers jumpstarted their 2016 Foster Farms Bowl season with a Thursday evening 34-13 victory at Florida International on Sept. 1.

Courtesy: University of Indiana Athletics