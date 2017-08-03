Morton's Gap receives 75K grant to help pay off municipal building loan

The grant will reimburse the city for its construction of their municipal building back from 2013 (WFIE)

Morton's Gap is asking for help from the statehouse on paying back the loan on its municipal building.

The grant will reimburse the city for its construction of their municipal building back from 2013.

The money comes from coal severance funds.

It's broken up into portions of $25,000 for each of the last three fiscal years.

The grant is one of several the city has applied for.

Morton's Gap also applied for grants to help repave some sidewalks in town and to repair their aging water lines.

