Boys and Girls Club announce Youth of the Year winners

The Boys and Girls Club announced the winners of the Youth of the Year at a luncheon.

The One Main Financial Unit winner went to Mar'Shai Wisdom and Any'Trionna Wallc took home the Fulton Square Unit award.

More than 300 people attended the event including city and state officials.

From here, the winners will compete for a chance to be named National Youth of the Year which includes a ceremony at the White House.

The keynote speaker was 1962 Youth of the Year winner John Bassemier.

He went on and claimed the National title and was recognized at the White House.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.