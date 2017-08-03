Bands playing at Hydrofest announced

We have new information on the upcoming Hydrofest.

Nashville band "The Cold Stares" and Midwest favorite "Calabash" will be performing live on Friday night of the festival.

The concerts are included with the purchase of a wristband.

Hydrofest will be in Evansville for Labor Day weekend.

It starts September 1 and runs through the third.

Tickets are on sale for $10 each.

You can pick one up at the Evansville Visitors Center, the Evansville Museum, and at SWIRCA.

