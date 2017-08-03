Volksfest officially underway, runs through weekend

Volksfest has officially started in Evansville (WFIE)

Volksfest has officially started in Evansville.

Cooks started early preparing the German food.

They expect to make 1,500 pig knuckles, 12,000 kraut balls, and 1,800 pounds of brats during the weekend.

Doors open at 11 each morning and the cover charge starts at 2:30 p.m.

