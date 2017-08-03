EPA proposed budgets impact Tri-State projects

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has a mission to "protect human health and the environment." The newest budget proposal could cut funding by about eight percent across the board.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt visited Indiana making stops as close as Warrick County.

The newest budget proposed would mean the House of Appropriations subcommittee could cut funding by about eight percent across the board. We're told the budget has been declining since 2010.

If the cuts happen, that would make 27 percent overall cuts to the EPA budget in the last eight years.

American Federation of Government (AFG) Local 704 officials said this is unacceptable and could drastically change the lives of those who live in not only Evansville but in the state of Indiana.

"With cuts of this magnitude, the general public should not be surprised to see increases in diseases from water borne passengers, contamination from heavy metals like lead, hormonal and reproductive problems, attack on our children's' nervous systems, liver, kidneys, and cancer rates," said Michael Mikulka, the president of AFG Local 704 Company.

Evansville representatives with the Sierra Club of Indiana's Beyond Coal Campaign said Evansville is in the middle of the largest concentration of super polluting coal plants in the country.

They said the Ohio River is among the most polluted waterways in the country.

"The EPA is already operating with staff at the bare bone level, and they are in the middle of really critically important projects to protect water and land in Indiana and that is something I am particularly concerned about is someone who lives on the dirtiest river," said Wendy Bredhold the Sierra Club Beyond Coal Campaign for Evansville. "We can't stress enough how important it is for the EPA to be fully funded because our water, our air and our future depend on it."

Bredhold also said several projects going on right now to protect land and water in Indiana would be affected by the cuts.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.