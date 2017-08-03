Day of Darkness special on WNIN features 14 News, Evansville Mus - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Day of Darkness special on WNIN features 14 News, Evansville Museum experts

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Tonight on WNIN, experts from the Evansville Museum and 14 News including Jeff Lyons and Krista McEnany will be on a solar eclipse special on WNIN.

It's called Day of Darkness and is hosted by David James. 

It's on at 8:00 p.m. CDT. 

