Central High School hosts freshman orientation

Central High School hosted freshman orientation on Thursday.

We caught up with them when they broke into small groups organized by their homeroom.

Earlier, the school had a pep assembly to welcome the students.

They also had games, and the school provided lunch.

The first day for EVSC is August 9.

One student said he's looking forward to the new school year.

"Getting used to the schedule and everything; this is helping me get to know people and all that," Owen Sandullo, a freshman said.

The parents have an orientation session of their own. That runs from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

