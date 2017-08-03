Holy Redeemer students head back to class

They're one of the first schools in the Tri-State to head back to class (WFIE)

It was back to school for more than 200 students at Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Evansville.

They're one of the first schools in the Tri-State to head back to class.

As the Pre-K through 8th-grade students were dropped off, they were welcomed by teachers and staff with high-fives and cheers.

New principal Tim McIntosh said he's excited for what the new school year will bring.

It's not only Principal McIntosh who was excited for the first day. We spoke with some students who were ready for a new school year.

"I'm looking forward to science class. That's usually pretty fun," Evan Sexton, a student, said. "Why is that? Well, it's not exactly blowing stuff up, but you get to do really cool experiments."

Lucky for him, the school will have a new science curriculum. The Diocese is rolling it out across all 26 of their schools.

Holy Redeemer was one of three schools within the Diocese to head back to class.

