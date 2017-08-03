Holy Redeemer students head back to class!

It was back to school for more than two hundred students at Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Evansville on Thursday.

They're one of the first schools in the Tri-State to head back to class.

As the Pre-K through 8th-grade students were dropped off, they were welcomed by teachers and staff with high-fives and cheers.

New principal, Tim McIntosh tells us he's excited for what the new school year brings, which includes a new science class

A few students we talked with shared their favorite parts of coming back to school.

"I'm looking forward to science class. That's usually pretty fun. And why is that? Well, it's not exactly blowing stuff up, but you get to do really cool experiments." said student, Evan Sexton.

Holy Redeemer was one of three schools within the diocese to return to classes Thursday.

