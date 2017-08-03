Holy Redeemer students head back to class!

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at State Road 168 and CR 550E.More >>
It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at State Road 168 and CR 550E.More >>
It was back to school for more than two hundred students at Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Evansville on Thursday. They're one of the first schools in the Tri-State to head back to class. As the Pre-K through 8th grade students were dropped off, they were welcomed by teachers and staff with high-fives and cheers. New principal, Tim McIntosh tells us he's excited for what the new school year brings. That includes a new science And a few students we talked with shared their fav...More >>
It was back to school for more than two hundred students at Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Evansville on Thursday. They're one of the first schools in the Tri-State to head back to class. As the Pre-K through 8th grade students were dropped off, they were welcomed by teachers and staff with high-fives and cheers. New principal, Tim McIntosh tells us he's excited for what the new school year brings. That includes a new science And a few students we talked with shared their fav...More >>
A judge has found probable cause for the murder charge against an Evansville man.More >>
A judge has found probable cause for the murder charge against an Evansville man.More >>
A Henderson man is in jail on an attempted murder charge.More >>
A Henderson man is in jail on an attempted murder charge.More >>
A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a woman was found dead in a car outside an Evansville home.More >>
A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a woman was found dead in a car outside an Evansville home.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.More >>
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.More >>
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>