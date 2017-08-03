Judge finds probable cause for murder charge against Evansville man

A judge has found probable cause for the murder charge against an Evansville man.

Charles Herron appeared in court Thursday morning by video.

[PREVIOUS: Coroner releases cause of death for woman found dead in a car]

He's facing a murder charge in connection with 33-year-old Amber D. Herron.

At the court appearance, the judge found probable cause to believe Herron committed murder. Herron is being held without bond.

We're told prosecutor have three days to decide what formal charges will be filed against Herron.

He is scheduled to be back in court on August 8 at 10 a.m.

