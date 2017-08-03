One dead after crash involving cement truck in Gibson Co.

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at State Road 168 and CR 550E.More >>
A Henderson man is in jail on an attempted murder charge.More >>
A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a woman was found dead in a car outside an Evansville home.More >>
We've learned the Landbank has officially taken possession of the home where missing teen Aleah Beckerle's body was found.More >>
"We can't change history. You can only change the future, and that's what we're trying to do here," the new Wood Memorial High School Football Head Coach says the program is starting over. The team is putting a year of controversy behind them, as they get ready for a new season. This time last year the high school team was under criminal investigation amid severe hazing allegations. Indiana State Police opened a criminal investigation last August. The school eventua...More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Today marks day three in the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
