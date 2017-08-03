One dead after crash involving cement truck in Gibson Co.

Crews are working the scene of a deadly two-vehicle accident in Gibson County.

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at State Road 168 and CR 550E.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms says a car went across the center line of the road and crashed into a cement truck. The impact caused both vehicles to flip and end up in a ditch.

The sheriff says the driver of the car was killed. We're told the driver of the truck is doing OK.

No names have been released.

Deadly accident update. pic.twitter.com/zEqlD65eJc — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) August 3, 2017

SR 168 is closed in the area right now while crews clean up the scene.

