Name of victim in deadly Gibson Co. crash released

The name of the victim in a deadly two-vehicle accident in Gibson County has been released.

According to the coroner, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Ashley Bosecker.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at State Road 168 and CR 550E.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms says Bosecker's car went across the center line of the road and crashed into a cement truck. The impact caused both vehicles to flip and end up in a ditch.

The coroner says Bosecker died from multiple blunt force trauma. We're told the driver of the truck is doing OK.

Deadly accident update. pic.twitter.com/zEqlD65eJc — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) August 3, 2017

SR 168 was closed in the area while crews cleaned up the scene.

