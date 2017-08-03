Police arrest Henderson man on attempted murder charge

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at State Road 168 and CR 550E.More >>
It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at State Road 168 and CR 550E.More >>
A Henderson man is in jail on an attempted murder charge.More >>
A Henderson man is in jail on an attempted murder charge.More >>
A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a woman was found dead in a car outside an Evansville home.More >>
A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a woman was found dead in a car outside an Evansville home.More >>
We've learned the Landbank has officially taken possession of the home where missing teen Aleah Beckerle's body was found.More >>
We've learned the Landbank has officially taken possession of the home where missing teen Aleah Beckerle's body was found.More >>
"We can't change history. You can only change the future, and that's what we're trying to do here," the new Wood Memorial High School Football Head Coach says the program is starting over. The team is putting a year of controversy behind them, as they get ready for a new season. This time last year the high school team was under criminal investigation amid severe hazing allegations. Indiana State Police opened a criminal investigation last August. The school eventua...More >>
"We can't change history. You can only change the future, and that's what we're trying to do here," the new Wood Memorial High School Football Head Coach says the program is starting over. The team is putting a year of controversy behind them, as they get ready for a new season. This time last year the high school team was under criminal investigation amid severe hazing allegations. Indiana State Police opened a criminal investigation last August. The school eventua...More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.More >>
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.More >>
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.More >>