Wood Memorial Football team moves on from hazing investigation

The team's new Head Coach Bret Kramer says there's a new attitude in the locker room, a year after the team was under criminal investigation for hazing.

"We can't change history. You can only change the future, and that's what we're trying to do here," the new Wood Memorial High School Football Head Coach said the program is starting over.

The team is putting a year of controversy behind them, as they get ready for a new season.

This time last year the high school team was under criminal investigation amid severe hazing allegations.

Indiana State Police opened a criminal investigation last August.

The school eventually suspended 11 students and expelled one.

It was a mess for the entire community, but the new coach and the student-athletes are not looking back.

The team is back on the practice field, with a fresh mindset and a new Head Coach in Bret Kramer.

"These guys have learned a valuable lesson from what happened last year," Kramer said. "They know we're under the microscope. We're going to do things right or we're not going to do them, and it's not a sometime thing it's an all the time thing."

School officials canceled the team's entire 2016 season because of the hazing investigation.

It was a traumatic experience that rocked the small town and brought bad memories the entire community hopes to put behind them.

"Nobody talks about any of that," Kramer said of the hazing investigation. "That's in the rear view mirror, you know. The community is tired of hearing about it. They want to get it behind them and you know we feel like that we got to move forward from here."

Kramer said attitudes in the locker room have significantly changed.

He said even though the team has a long way to go, it's not the number of wins and losses they'll remember in ten years. It's building good character and making lifelong friendships along the way.

"They're here for the right reasons. I know in year's past, I know the freshmen things and those types of things have gone on, but we kind of brought it together as a family, we want everybody to be a part of what's going on."

We do know last October the prosecutor's office filed juvenile delinquent petitions against four teens involved. Because the students are underage, officials didn't release any further details.

The Trojans open the season at home against Rock Creek Academy on September 1.

