Landbank takes possession of home Aleah Beckerle was found in

We've learned the Landbank has officially taken possession of the home where missing teen Aleah Beckerle's body was found.

We're told Vanderburgh County took ownership and deeded the property to the land bank.

Department of Metropolitan Development's Kelly Coures told 14 News the Bedford Avenue property was among 99 properties they acquired last week.

We're told demolition will begin in early to mid-December.

