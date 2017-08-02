Landbank takes possession of home Aleah Beckerle was found in

"We can't change history. You can only change the future, and that's what we're trying to do here," the new Wood Memorial High School Football Head Coach says the program is starting over. The team is putting a year of controversy behind them, as they get ready for a new season. This time last year the high school team was under criminal investigation amid severe hazing allegations. Indiana State Police opened a criminal investigation last August. The school eventua...More >>
"We can't change history. You can only change the future, and that's what we're trying to do here," the new Wood Memorial High School Football Head Coach says the program is starting over. The team is putting a year of controversy behind them, as they get ready for a new season. This time last year the high school team was under criminal investigation amid severe hazing allegations. Indiana State Police opened a criminal investigation last August. The school eventua...More >>
We've learned the Landbank has officially taken possession of the home where missing teen Aleah Beckerle's body was found.More >>
We've learned the Landbank has officially taken possession of the home where missing teen Aleah Beckerle's body was found.More >>
We have an update on a massive food drive at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.More >>
We have an update on a massive food drive at Madisonville North Hopkins High School.More >>
We have a traffic alert update for drivers in Evansville.More >>
We have a traffic alert update for drivers in Evansville.More >>
Friends and family placed balloons, flowers, and signs at the home 33-year-old Amber Herron shared with her husband, Charles.More >>
Friends and family placed balloons, flowers, and signs at the home 33-year-old Amber Herron shared with her husband, Charles.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.More >>