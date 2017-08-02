Waterworks Rd. expected to be closed for another week - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Waterworks Rd. expected to be closed for another week

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert update for drivers in Evansville. 

Waterworks Road between LST Drive and Highway 41 in Evansville are now expected to be closed for at least another week.

As we reported earlier, it closed for a Sewer & water sampling project

It was supposed to reopen on Saturday, but city crews now say it will happen August 11.

