Waterworks Rd. expected to be closed for another week

We have a traffic alert update for drivers in Evansville.

Waterworks Road between LST Drive and Highway 41 in Evansville are now expected to be closed for at least another week.

As we reported earlier, it closed for a Sewer & water sampling project.

It was supposed to reopen on Saturday, but city crews now say it will happen August 11.

