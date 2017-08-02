Memorial taking shape at home of Evansville woman found dead in car

Friends and family placed balloons, flowers, and signs at the home 33-year-old Amber Herron shared with her husband, Charles (WFIE)

A memorial is taking shape on East Oregon Street in Evansville.

Friends and family placed balloons, flowers, and signs at the home 33-year-old Amber Herron shared with her husband, Charles.

The coroner said the autopsy determined Amber died from a gunshot to the head.

Police said Charles told them he killed his wife.

Amber's body was found in a car outside the home after an ordeal that started around 10 p.m.

Charles Herron, 37, is in Vanderburgh County Jail accused of murder.

For more than three hours, police tried to make contact with Herron.

They eventually fired tear gas into the home and he came out peacefully.

