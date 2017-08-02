UE women's soccer team kicks off training camp - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

UE women's soccer team kicks off training camp

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(UE) (UE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The University of Evansville Women's soccer team kicked off training camp. 

Last season, they went 4-12-and-3 and this year they are hoping to improve on that.

They have some pretty impressive incoming freshman, and there is tons of excitement surrounding this team.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly