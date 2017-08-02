Dubois Co. Sheriff says suspect list is long in Birdseye murder investigation

Dubois County Sheriff's Department's Tom Kleinhelter said he has a long list of suspects because 10 of Atkin's friends were at the home with his dead body before police were even called.

[PREVIOUS: Deputies hold news conference concerning Birdseye homicide]

Kleinhelter explained it's unusual to have a case where people don't immediately call 911.

He said they are still looking for the murder weapon and that they don't know what the exact object is.

Kleinhelter said they have been able to eliminate some suspects, but wouldn't say if Atkin's girlfriend, who called 911, was one of them.

Deputies are still working through nearly 50 tips but are encouraging anyone who has information about the case to call them.

"I just want to stress that if you're on Harts Gravel Road my guess is that you're there probably every day or quite often, and I'm just asking if you've seen anything out of the ordinary to call me," said Kleinhelter.

