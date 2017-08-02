IN drivers ignore road closure sign

Bright orange signs mark the closure of State Road 161 in Holland, Indiana, but we've learned some drivers are still going through right into traffic.

Dubois County Sheriff Donald Lampert said residents living near the construction are complaining vehicles are ignoring the cones to push through.

One resident claimed to see five in one evening, but no calls were made to dispatch.

Lampert said now, deputies are making extra patrols to the area until construction is over in September.

We're told traffic should take the official detour around the closure using State Road 68 or State Road 64.

