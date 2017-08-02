5 teens accused of stealing from Warrick Co. gas station

Four of the five teens accused of stealing from a Warrick County convenience store are back home with their parents.

Authorities said they got a 911 call from the Hucks in Chandler early Wednesday morning that three teens stole food and other items then bolted.

Police said one of them even pushed the clerk to get away faster.

Officers remembered seeing an oddly parked vehicle right before arriving and went to go find it.

They pulled that car over near the Vanderburgh County line and said they found the three teen suspects, two accomplices, and the stolen items.

The teens are facing theft and conspiracy charges.

