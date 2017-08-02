Castle Knights Marching Band remembering Rinehart family as they prepare marching season

Castle High School starts back up one week from Wednesday. The marching band has already been hard at work, practicing for the upcoming season.

Coming off a record setting program last year, the Castle Marching Band was awarded the John Philip Sosa Sudler Sheild Award for marching excellence. Band Director Tom Dean said Castle High School was one of only two high schools in the entire United States to win this award.

The band also made the finals at the Grand National Championships, making Castle High School tenth in the nation and third in their class size. Both firsts in Castle High School history.

Despite not having Sophie Rinehart on the field, band members said she will always be in their hearts.

Their show this year is titled "Fly to Paradise."

Band director Tom Dean said it's inspired by an opera based on Paradise Lost.

Dean said for some people, it's not a literal story and can be interpreted many different ways, but for some students at Castle High School, it's a way to remember not only Sophie Rinehart but her entire family.

Sophie's father David, and grandmother Ruth Ann were also killed in the crash.

Dean said the family was very involved with the program and will never be forgotten.

A memorial plaque now sits right outside the band field in memory of Sophie with one of her favorite sayings "Love is Louder."

The plaque is lit up at night.

On Thursday, the band is having a free community preview night at 7 p.m. to showcase the hard work they have put into the show so far this year.

