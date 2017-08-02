Mod Pizza has grand opening on Evansville's east side

Their claim is super-fast pizzas that are cooked in a 730-degree oven for five minutes (WFIE)

There's a new pizza place open on Evansville's east side.

It's called Mod Pizza, an artisan-style pizza that comes individually-sized with a choice of over 30 possible toppings.

Their claim is super-fast pizzas that are cooked in a 730-degree oven for five minutes.

Wednesday was their grand-opening, and the first 52 customers got a free pizza and salad.

We spoke with folks who lined up to be some of the first to try Mod's pies.

The opening of Mod Pizza brought 40 new jobs to Evansville.

