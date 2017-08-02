Mod Pizza has grand opening on Evansville's east side

Castle High School starts back up one week from Wednesday. The marching band has already been hard at work, practicing for the upcoming season.More >>
Bright orange signs mark the closure of State Road 161in Holland Indiana, but we've learned some drivers are still going through right into traffic.More >>
Four of the five teens accused of stealing from a Warrick County convenience store are back home with their parents tonight.More >>
A several million-dollar-project for Madisonville is on hold after the Hopkins County Fiscal Court held a meeting.More >>
It's called Mod Pizza, an artisan-style pizza that comes individually-sized with a choice of over 30 possible toppings.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
A Millbrook toddler is recovering after his mother says he was scalded by hot milk at daycare. The facility has had repeated violations, according to the state. The owner said he's closing his doors, but not because of the incidents.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
KLTV has obtained video of the moment a single engine plane crashed down on Highway 69 in Tyler.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
