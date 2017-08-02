EVSC students pick out school supplies at Hangers' Back to School Blitz

EVSC students are gearing up for the first day of school with a one stop shopping trip. Hangers' annual Back to School Blitz wrapped up its first day.

Almost 300 students are expected to shop at Hangers. It's an annual event that organizers said wouldn't be possible without donations and volunteers.

150 community volunteers will be at the Evansville Schools Student Clothing Resource.

Here's how it works: each student has an appointment. When they arrive, their parent sends them off with a volunteer to shop. Each room has different items: school clothing, supplies, hygiene products, and toys.

Hangers Director Barry Jones said it's all about getting students ready and looking forward to the first day of the new year.

"The kids are excited. When you see them come in and you see them leave, they're pumped up," he told us. "We want them on that first day of school to be excited and looking forward to the year. It's a win-win for everybody."

It's all free to students because the program is run by volunteers and donors keep the supplies up.

One parent said this event does much more than give students what they need to start the year.

"This right here really stopped most of the bullying that's going on in the school. It's a pretty good thing that everyone come here and get together and get to know each other before they go back to school that way, there's no kind of bullying going on or anything like that," said parent Darmar.

The students were selected by their schools and parents filled out forms with their child's sizes. Students who were not selected for the Back to School Blitz can visit Hangers once school is in session. A parent just has to ask the school to make an appointment.

Hangers served more than 2,500 students last year. If you want to help, organizers said they are always looking for volunteers, donations, and financial contributions.

Hangers is still looking for some volunteers to help out with the Back to School Blitz in the coming days. You can sign up here.

They are open for donations Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

