EVSC ensures student safety through bus driver training

The first day of school is one week away for EVSC, and the district is pulling out all the stops to make sure the kids get there safely.

We stopped by to see how they are training the bus drivers.

Transportation to and from school is something the EVSC takes very seriously, and it is a big part of what they do.

School bus drivers must go through a written test and then come out to a course practicing their physical skills before they go on to take their final test and become CDL certified.

The EVSC has about 240 certified school bus drivers.

The drivers must complete a three-week course in order to become certified, and they are always looking for new drivers.

