Evansville maintenance causes road closure - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville maintenance causes road closure

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert out of Evansville.

City of Evansville maintenance said they will be closing Stockwell Road between Vogel and Indiana Streets.

The closure will be August 3 from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. for mowing.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly