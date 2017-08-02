Organizers say Strassenfest will be bigger, better than ever

Entertainment coordinator Gary Schnell said there will be eight new headliners and different bands playing every evening.More >>
A Warrick County judge has denied the request for a probable cause hearing for the man accused of killing Halee Rathgeber.
We have a traffic alert that may affect how you get around downtown Evansville.
One local politician is throwing in his name for the 2018 Senate race.
Teachers and administrators lined the halls to greet students with hugs and high fives.
"She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband's head and pulled the trigger," an officer said.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren't allowed off the aircraft.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 99-year-old Walter Kelly Land of Eupora. Mr. Land is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.
