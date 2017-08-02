Organizers say Strassenfest will be bigger, better than ever

Jasper's Strassenfest kicks off Thursday night, and organizers said this year is going to be bigger and better than ever.

Entertainment coordinator Gary Schnell said there will be eight new headliners and different bands playing every evening.

Schnell also said all the entertainment is free except for two bands and the beer garden.

Gary and his wife Marsha have been putting the entertainment together for Strassenfest for the past 10-years.

We're told they are stepping down after this year, but they are going to finish with a bang

Some of this year's event are wiener dog races, a chili cook-off, and a motorcycle show.

