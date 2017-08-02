Probable cause hearing denied for suspect accused of killing USI student

A Warrick County judge has denied the request for a probable cause hearing for the man accused of killing Halee Rathgeber.

An attorney for Isaiah Hagan had made the request.

He said he could file an appeal, and he will request Hagan be released from jail.

The defense attorney claims there is a lack of evidence and accused the prosecutor of leaving things out of the affidavit.

Prosecutor Mike Perry denies those claims.

Hagan is accused of killing Rathgeber back in April.

She was found shot in the head at a soccer field in Warrick County.

