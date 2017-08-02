Evansville street down to one lane due to installation of manhol - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville street down to one lane due to installation of manhole

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert that may affect how you get around downtown Evansville.

A section of Division Street is down to one lane while crews install a manhole. 

It's the right-hand lane near the intersection of Division and North Main Streets. 

We're told work will be going on until Monday afternoon.

