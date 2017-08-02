Local politician says he intends to enter IN Senate race - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Local politician says he intends to enter IN Senate race

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Mike Braun
INDIANA (WFIE) -

One local politician is throwing in his name for the 2018 Senate race. 

Indiana State Representative Mike Braun said he intends to "move forward" with plans to enter the Republican primary. 

Braun owns Meyer Distributing in Jasper, and he was elected to the state House in 2014. 

Braun joins several other Indiana Republicans to compete for a chance to run against the current senator Democrat Joe Donnelly. 

