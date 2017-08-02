Students greeted with hugs, high fives on first day of school

Teachers and administrators lined the halls to greet students with hugs and high fives (WFIE)

Joshua Academy in Evansville welcomed many smiling students ready to start the year off right.

Teachers and administrators lined the halls to greet students with hugs and high fives.

Kenneth Walker is the assistant principal at Joshua Academy.

He said the first day of school never gets old.

"It gives us as administrators and teachers and faculty and staff a certain amount of excitement to see them come," Walker told 14 News. "We've been prepping for them for the past week and a half, so words can't express it."

