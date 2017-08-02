Henderson farmer's market looks in to expanding

Many vendors told us they are excited about the chance to reach more people (WFIE)

The local farmers' market is looking in to expanding. The market traveled to East End Park to gauge interest in the area.

City Commissioner Brad Staton decided to team up with the local vendors to help bring local fresh produce to a part of Henderson that doesn't have their own market.

Food trucks and live music tagged along.

Many vendors told us they are excited about the chance to reach more people.

"This is just another way to reach out to the community to realize if you can get good products for an affordable price," said Meghan Spurrier, the owner of Beef & Bacon. "We're blessed to have the availability and ability to do so."

Organizers hope they can make this a monthly event during farmers' market season.

