Prosecutor: Evansville man sentenced for child molestation

Jeffrey Hall, 51 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Jeffrey Hall, 51 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is in jail after being sentenced for child molestation, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Jeffrey Hall, 51, was sentenced to 20 years. 

We're told between October 2014 and June 2016, Hall molested a young child multiple times.

