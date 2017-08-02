Candidate files for empty Evansville City Council seat

Officials say John Hayden has submitted an declaration of candidacy for the vacant seat on Evansville City Council.

Republican Chair Wayne Parke has confirmed that Hayden resides in Ward 3 and is in good standing with the Republican Party.

Hayden is an Evansville native, and graduated from Bosse High School and the University of Southern Indiana. He has been married to his wife Cassidy for six years, and they have two children. Hayden is the Tax Manager at Shoe Carnival, involved at Crossroads Christian Church, and a volunteer for Junior Achievement.

“Hayden brings the needed financial perspective as a CPA to the City Council, and is a fresh face to local government. After meeting with him, I believe he would bring an independent and practical perspective to the council,” said Parke.

The caucus to select a candidate for the vacancy is set for Saturday, August 12.

Any other interested candidates must submit Form CEB-5 to Chairman Parke no later than 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

