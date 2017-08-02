Kentucky teen sitting on hammock killed by falling tree

A teenage girl in Kentucky was struck and killed by a tree that was supporting a hammock she was sitting in.

WCPO-TV reports that Capt. Steve Lumpp of the Fort Thomas Fire Department says the 15-year-old girl was sitting with a friend on a hammock that was tied between two trees Tuesday evening. One of the trees fell on the 15-year-old, killing her instantly.

The second girl wasn't hurt. Police haven't released the victim's name.

Authorities described the tree as old. It's unclear what caused the tree to collapse.

A vigil is planned for Wednesday morning at Highlands High School, where the teen was set to attend in the fall.

