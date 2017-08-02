One dead, two hurt after White Co. crash

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in White County, Illinois.

A woman was driving on Highway 14 toward the intersection with County Road 900 Tuesday afternoon. She told state troopers she looked down for a moment, and when she looked up, she ran into the back of a truck that was turning off the highway.

The impact pushed the truck into the other lane, where it was hit in the side by another car.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Illinois, while the driver and passenger in the truck were flown to Deaconess in Evansville.

The driver of the third car was also taken to the hospital, where he died.

No names have been released.

